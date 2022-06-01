Owen Weadge tossed a complete-game four-hitter and Braden DuCharme drove in three runs to help Hudson to a 7-3 victory over Wausau East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, May 31, at Grandview Park.
The win keeps the fourth-seeded Raiders home for the regional final against No. 12 Marshfield Thursday at 5 p.m. Marshfield knocked off No. 5 seed Wisconsin Rapids 4-2 Tuesday to advance.
Weadge struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter in his seven innings on the mound. Two of the four hits he allowed came in the top of the third when Wausau East scored all three of its runs, one unearned.
The score was tied 3-3 before the Raiders scored three times in the fourth on a squeeze bunt by Ben Land that plated Hunter Carlson, followed by a two-run double by DuCharme. DuCharme added a sac fly RBI in the bottom of the sixth to make the final 7-3.
Payton Lawrence had two hits and scored three times in the win while Weadge and Jake Busson each had a single and a double and Carlson singled twice.
