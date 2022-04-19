Pitching figured to be the strength of the Hudson baseball team this season, but the Raider hitters haven’t been too shabby so far either.
The Raiders put up 18 runs in the first inning of a 21-3 blowout victory over Marshfield in the first game of a doubleheader on a cold and windy last Saturday at Grandview Park. Hudson’s pitching took over in the second game as three Raider hurlers combined for a 4-0 shutout.
The pair of wins came five days after a 7-1 road victory at Prescott and kept the Raiders undefeated on the season at 5-0.
“So far, so good,” head coach Brent Blegen said. “It’s as good a start as we can get off to. I'm just glad we're getting games in. Our kids are excited to be playing and they're playing and even in conditions like Saturday their attitudes were good and they’re excited to play.”
In five games this season Hudson’s pitchers have allowed just four earned runs and struck out 52 batters in 31 total innings. Owen Weadge, Will Haverly and Bradyn Bezanson added to those numbers in the second game against Marshfield Saturday, with Weadge striking out ten and allowing four hits over the first 5 ⅓ innings and Haverly and Bezanson holding the Tigers hitless while combining for three strikeouts over the final inning and two-thirds.
“You know, going into the season I think that was our strength and they’re just proving it right now,” Blegen said.
Jake Busson had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to spark the Raider offense while Logan Von Berge added a double.
Busson drove in five runs in the opener, including a two-run single in the first to ignite the Raiders’ 18-run inning.
Braden DuCharme singled, doubled, drove in two and scored three times and Brennan DuCharme had two hits and two runs scored while Kyler Hove doubled. Hudson was able to benefit from nine Marshfield errors, including seven in the first inning.
Von Berge earned the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in four innings of work. Bezanson struck out one in an inning of relief.
The Raiders started the week with a 7-1 victory Monday at Prescott. Braden DuCharme doubled twice and Wylie Baumer had two hits while Busson had a two-run single and an RBI sacrifice fly.
Bezanson picked up the pitching victory, striking out seven and allowing four hits in five shutout innings. Owen McCable and Haverly worked an inning each in relief.
The Raiders have yet to play a Big Rivers Conference game after their home-and-home series with Chippewa Falls scheduled for last Tuesday and Thursday were postponed due to weather. They’re scheduled to host Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, April 19 and visit the Old Abes Thursday, April 21 before a nonconference home game against Mahtomedi Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Grandview Park.
