Hudson baseball coach Brent Blegen said he could learn a few things from his team after the Raiders went 1-2 last week, including splitting a pair of Big Rivers Conference games with New Richmond.
“You know what the best thing is?” he said. “These kids have a short memory. They get off the bus, or the next morning at school, and they're not thinking about the night before. Their resilience, I think as a coach, or as an adult, we can learn a lot from the resiliency of the kids we’re around. That helps me for sure.”
The Raiders and Tigers played a pair of pitchers’ duels last week, with Hudson taking a 5-1 victory last Tuesday at home, thanks to a three-run fifth inning that included a costly Tiger wild pitch and a Jake Busson steal of home, while outhitting New Richmond 6-3.
Thursday in New Richmond, Raider starter Ben Berkhoff struck out nine Tigers in 5 ⅔-innings and allowed just three hits. But the Raiders managed just two hits of their own off New Richmond’s Jackson Altena. One of New Richmond’s hits, meanwhile, was a solo home run by Jackson Espiritu, and the Raiders committed a costly error in the bottom of the sixth after tying the score in the top half of the inning, resulting in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers.
“I think we had a tough time making adjustments,” Blegen said, noting of the 21 outs the Raiders made, just one came via strikeout. “He kept us off balance. We had a lot of weak ground balls and weak fly balls and they fielded everything. They played awesome.”
Espiritu’s two-out homer in the bottom of the fourth was just the second Tiger hit off Berkhof, but the Raiders didn’t get their first hit until Brennan DuCharme’s lead-off single in the top of the sixth that led to Hudson’s only run.
DuCharme later moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a two-out Wylie Baumer single to tie the score 1-1.
But New Richmond answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth on a single, sacrifice bunt by Altena, and Hudson’s lone error of the game.
Two days earlier at home, the Raiders snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth, and Owen Weadge struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter in a 5-1 victory.
Eli Ramthun’s RBI groundout tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second and Baumer singled, moved to second on a sac bunt by Braden DuCharme, stole third and scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run.
Friday the Raiders had to endure a 2 ½-hour delay to a broken down bus on their way to Schofield before dropping a 3-0 decision to D.C. Everest for their second straight loss, but just third in 13 games this season.
Blegen said the players aren’t panicking after their first two-game losing streak of the season.
“I trust them that they believe in themselves,” he said. “So we're going to go play baseball. I like our lineup, and I like our team, and I trust the talent we have. But even before the season started I was telling myself and telling the kids that wins are not easy. They don't just don't hand out wins in this conference.”
The Raiders, now 10-3 overall, 4-2 and in a three-way tie for second place in the BRC, play a home-and-home series with Rice Lake this week– Tuesday at home and Thursday on the road. Hudson, Chippewa Falls and River Falls are all 4-2 in BRC play while Eau Claire North is on top of the conference standings at 7-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.