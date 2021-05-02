Hudson’s Gabe Walter is safe at home on the back end of a double steal as the ball bounces away from New Richmond catcher Mason Erickson to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s nonconference game in New Richmond. Brody VonBerge and Owen McCabe combined on a no-hitter and the Raiders scored four more runs in the top of the fifth to post an 11-0 victory over the Tigers. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo