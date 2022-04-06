Brad Sauve has already been inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. That’s the track record of success he brings to the St. Croix Central baseball program.
Sauve has more than 300 varsity coaching wins to his credit. After serving as an assistant coach at Central the past four seasons, Sauve has been elevated to varsity baseball coach.
Sauve joined the Central staff when his son, Tom, was the varsity coach at Central. Brad stayed on the staff when Tom accepted a principal position at Elmwood.
This is the second time that Brad ended up as head coach after joining his son’s staff. The same situation occurred when both Sauves served in the head coaching position at Shell Lake. It was while Brad was at Shell Lake that he earned his 300th career win. Most of his career victories came while he was coaching at Spring Valley.
Central graduated nine seniors from last season’s team. This year’s team returns four seniors and four juniors. Among last year’s graduates is Mason Dado, who is pitching at UW-Stevens Point, and Spencer Trainor, who is the varsity assistant coach for the Panthers this season. Also on this year’s coaching staff are Cory Muhollam, John Quicksell and Tim Ponath.
Sauve said the Middle Border Conference is loaded with talent this spring. He said the Panthers saw Altoona last year and he believes the Rails deserve to be listed as the MBC favorite. He said Osceola, Baldwin-Woodville, Amery and Prescott also bring back teams deserving to be considered contenders.
He said Central’s lack of experience precludes them from being considered a contender. The Panthers return four players with varsity mound experience who will form the base of their pitching staff. That group includes Adam Nelson, Eli Ponath, Kyle Trainor and Jack Sundeen. Nelson is also the Panthers’ primary shortstop and Sundeen is their catcher. Sauve said the Panthers have good depth at the infield positions, but need candidates to step forward to fill the outfield roles.
Another need for the Panthers is finding players who can fill the top spots in the batting order. Graduating Siler and Trainor took the players who were the instigators of the Panther attack in those roles last season.
The Panthers have only had 90 minutes of outdoor practices so far this spring because of wet grounds and have seen their first three games of the season postponed due to weather. They are now scheduled to open the season Tuesday, April 12, at Somerset.
