Owen Anderson held fourth-ranked Eau Claire North to one unearned run over 5 ⅔-innings and Owen Weadge shut the door as the Hudson baseball team moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference with a 6-1 victory over the Huskies Tuesday night, June 8, at Grandview Park.
Anderson scattered four hits while striking out seven and walking three. Eau Claire North’s lone run came after a Raider error, a single and a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth.
By that time the Raiders had built a 4-0 lead, boosted by a three-run home run by Sam Erickson during a four-run bottom of the second. Kyler Hove had an RBI single earlier in the inning. Hudson added two more runs in the fifth when Erickson scored on a sacrifice fly by Anderson and Gabe Walter scored on a wild pitch.
Erickson, Hove and Weadge all had two hits in the win while Weadge allowed just one hit and struck out one in the final inning-and-a-third on the mound.
Hudson is now 9-2 in BRC play (12-4 overall) while Eau Claire North is a game behind at 8-3 (17-4 overall). The two teams meet again in the regular season finale Thursday, JUne 10, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.