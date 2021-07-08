Hudson Dugout Club Scholarship winners

The Hudson Baseball Dugout Club hosted a year end banquet for the Hudson High School baseball players, coaches, and families on Monday, June 28. This year the Dugout Club was able to award two scholarships. The seniors were asked to write about what life lessons that they have learned from baseball and how they will apply those lessons as they graduate from high school and begin their post high school journey. Pictured from left to right are Dugout Club secretary Angie Weadge, scholarship winner Matt Midby, scholarship winner Owen Anderson, and incoming Dugout Club treasurer Stacy Berns. Photo courtesy of Stacy Berns

