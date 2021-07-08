The Hudson Baseball Dugout Club hosted a year end banquet for the Hudson High School baseball players, coaches, and families on Monday, June 28. This year the Dugout Club was able to award two scholarships. The seniors were asked to write about what life lessons that they have learned from baseball and how they will apply those lessons as they graduate from high school and begin their post high school journey. Pictured from left to right are Dugout Club secretary Angie Weadge, scholarship winner Matt Midby, scholarship winner Owen Anderson, and incoming Dugout Club treasurer Stacy Berns. Photo courtesy of Stacy Berns
Hudson Dugout Club awards two scholarships
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
What to do if you spot wildlife in town?
-
New look coming to The Phipps Center for the Arts
-
5 things you might not know ... such as saving the regal fritillary butterfly
-
Man sold rhino feet in Hudson parking lot
-
University of Wisconsin System announces new Office of University Relations vice president
Currently in Cannon Falls
71°F
Mostly Cloudy
71°F / 54°F
5 PM
71°F
6 PM
71°F
7 PM
72°F
8 PM
71°F
9 PM
66°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.