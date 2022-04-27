Hudson scored three runs in the final two innings, then held off a River Falls comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh, to earn a 5-4 victory over the Wildcats in the first of a two-game Big Rivers Conference series Tuesday afternoon in River Falls.
The Wildcats trailed 5-2 and were down to their final out when Michael Schurman doubled to send his brother Jeffrey Schurman, who had singled earlier in the inning, to third. Jeffrey Schurman scored on a single by Ragan Pinnow to make it a 5-3 game and back-to-back walks to Ryan Langer and Jack Gehl forced in Michael Schurman to make it 5-4 before Hudson reliever Bradyn Bezanson struck out Cole Evavold to end the game.
Owen Weadge held the Wildcats to just four hits through the first six innings but one of them was a two-run homer to Elijah Baker in the bottom of the second that gave the Cats a 2-1 lead.
Hudson tied it in the top of the third on an RBI single by Hunter Carlson, and went up 3-2 in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Wylie Baumer.
The Raiders gave themselves some breathing room in the top of the seventh when Eli Ramthun and Braden DuCharme each drove in a run to extend their lead to 5-2, and those runs proved pivotal when the Wildcats rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final 5-4.
DuCharme had three hits for Hudson, including a double, and Baumer and Carlson had two hits each while Kyler Hove doubled.
Wedage earned the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 6 ⅔-innings of work before Bezanson walked two and struck out one to earn the save.
River Falls’ starter Kennan Mork went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Jack Gehl pitched the final two innings and was tagged with the loss after giving up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Baker homered and singles to account for two of the Wildcats’ six hits.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in Hudson.
