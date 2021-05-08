Hudson couldn’t hold on to a 3-0 lead at Marshfield Friday afternoon as a costly error led to a pair of unearned runs during a five-run bottom of the fifth for the home team, resulting in a 5-3 Marshfield win.
It was the second straight loss of the week for the Raiders, who dropped a 10-0 decision at Eau Claire Memorial the day before.
Hudson outhit Marshfield 9-6 but committed three errors and left nine runners on base while slipping to 4-2 on the season.
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Sam Erickson led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Owen Anderson.
They widened the gap to 3-0 in the fourth when Tim Hasapopoulos singled, moved to third on a base hit by Brennan DuCharme and scored on a passed ball, and DuCharme came around on a single by Wylie Baumer.
The lead held up until the bottom of the fifth when Marshfield scored five times on four singles, two walks and a Raider error.
Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate and Erickson doubled while Owen McCabe took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks in 4 ⅓-innings. Kyler Hove didn’t allow a hit in the final inning-and-a-third.
The Raiders will host Prescott Monday, May 10, before returning to Big Rivers Conference action at home against River Falls Tuesday, May 11, at 5 p.m.
New Richmond drops second straight pitchers duel
For the second straight game a New Richmond pitcher turned in a strong outing on the mound but the Tigers couldn’t back it up at the plate in a 3-2 loss at Baldwin-Woodville Friday afternoon.
Charlie Thibodeau struck out nine and allowed just one earned run over six innings but a Tiger error led to a pair of unearned runs for the Blackhawks during a three-run third and New Richmond managed just a pair of runs of their own to slip to 2-3 on the season.
The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Thibodeau singled and came around on a base hit by Mason Erickson. Thibodeau and Erickson combined for another run in the fourth when Thibodeau doubled and scored on Erickson’s single to make it 3-2 but that’s as close as the Tigers could get.
Erickson had three hits and Thibodeau had two to account for all the Tiger offense.
After visiting Chippewa Falls Saturday, May 8, the Tigers will return to Middle Border Conference action at home against Prescott Tuesday, May 11, at 5 p.m.
