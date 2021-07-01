Hudson senior Owen Anderson was named the Big Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year to headline the 2021 All-BRC selections released by the conference last week.
Anderson, a 2019 honorable mention pick as a sophomore, was one of seven Raiders to receive postseason honors from the league’s coaches while River Falls had six players named.
Joining Anderson on the All-BRC First Team were Raider teammates Jake Busson, a sophomore infielder, and freshman outfielder Sam Erickson, along with River Falls’ senior infielder Michael Krueger and senior outfielder Jaden Schwantz.
Anderson was 6-0 in 10 appearances for the conference champion Raiders, including seven starts, while posting an earned run average of 1.84 with 63 strikeouts and 19 walks in 38 innings pitched. He also contributed at the plate, driving in a team-high 22 runs while batting .333 with a pair of home runs.
Busson hit .339 with a team-high eight doubles and 19 RBI while Erickson, the lone freshman named to the first team, batted .436 with two homers, six doubles and 14 RBI while scoring a team-high 22 runs.
Schwantz, the only repeat selection from the 2019 All-BRC First Team, hit .395 for the Wildcats this season with 15 RBI and 13 runs scored while Krueger batted a team-high .452 with six doubles, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored and Cleveland hit .409 with five doubles, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.
Second team All-BRC honors went to Hudson junior catcher Kyler Hove and junior infielder Owen Weadge, and River Falls sophomore pitcher Kennan Mork, junior infielder Ragan Pinnow and senior outfielder Sam Cleveland.
Hudson senior Gabe Walter and Raider junior Logan VonBerge received honorable mention, along with River Falls’ junior Michael Schurman.
Hudson won the BRC title with a record of 10-2 this season (14-5 overall), while River Falls finished 6-6 in conference play, 11-9 overall.
