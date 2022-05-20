Two nights after losing a 2-1 game in walk-off fashion in Eau Claire, the Hudson baseball team couldn’t get anything going Thursday night at home in a 7-0 loss to Eau Claire North.
Ths sweep widened the gap between the Huskies and Raiders at the top of the Big Rivers Conference standings with North improving to 11-2 and Hudson slipping to third place at 6-4, one game behind Eau Claire Memorial. The Raiders host a doubleheader with Chippewa Falls Friday.
The Raiders had just four hits Thursday against North with two of them coming in the first two innings when they left runners stranded at second. The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the third before scoring six runs in the final three innings, aided by four Hudson errors.
Wylie Baumer, Braden DuCharme, Brennan DuCharme and Hunter Carlson had Hudson’s only hits– all singles.
Ben Berkhof started on the mound for the Raiders and went the first five innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Jake Busson and Will Haverly also saw action on the mound.
Two nights earlier ar Carson Park in Eau Claire, Kyler Hove singled in Hunter Carlson in the top of the fourth to give Hudson a 1-0 lead, but North got a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it and pushed the winning run across with two outs in the seventh to walk-off with a 2-1 win.
Owen Weadge held the Huskies to one hit through the first five innings before giving up back-to-back doubles in the sixth that tied the score. A lead-off single in the seventh, a sac bunt and a Raider error led to North’s game-winning run in the seventh.
Carlson had two of Hudson’s four hits in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.