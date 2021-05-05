Hudson’s baseball team improved to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a 5-3 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, May 4, while two New Richmond came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 Middle Border Conference decision to Osceola.
Braden DuCharme’s two-run single in the top of the sixth provided the margin of victory for Hudson at Carson Park in Eau Claire. DuCharme’s base hit plated Logan VonBerge and Kyler Hove and extended the Raider lead to 5-2.
Eau Claire got a run back in the bottom of the inning off Raider reliever Owen Weadge but Weadge shut the door in the seventh to earn the save. Owen Anderson started on the mound and worked the first five innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
VonBerge had two hits, including a double, and scored twice while Jake Busson doubled in a run and Sam Erickson had an RBI single.
The Raiders and Old Abes will meet again Thursday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at Grandview Park in Hudson.
Schutte, Thibodeau combine for 1-hitter but Tigers fall to Osceola 1-0
James Schutte allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in six innings of work, and Charlie Thibodeau pitched a one-two-three seventh inning but it wasn’t enough in New Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Osceola Tuesday at Citizens Field.
Osceola’s lone run came after a leadoff triple and a two-out passed ball in the top of the fourth inning.
New Richmond, meanwhile, managed just three hits of their own-- singles by Reece Atzmiller in the first inning, Jackson Altena in the second and Josh Mottl in the fifth-- and couldn’t produce a run.
The Tigers return to action Friday, May 8, at Baldwin-Woodville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.