Dan Kretovics, a 2000 New Richmond High School graduate, has stepped in to become the new Tiger varsity baseball coach.
Kretovics has nine years of experience as an assistant coach at the high school level with the Tigers.
Kretovics has built an experienced coaching staff around him. Bill Knutson, a former NRHS standout who played at UW-River Falls, will be the Tigers’ pitching coach. Knutson is a former varsity head coach in Somerset.
The Tigers’ hitting coach will be former Amery High School standout Sean Parnell. Parnell played from 1999-2001 in the Seattle Mariners organization.
Returning as the team’s bench coach will be Paul Kittel, serving in his 12th season on the coaching staff. Noah Berger will be the Tigers’ JV coach and Tyler Bennig will coach the JV2 team.
Kretovics replaces Travis Helland as the Tigers’ varsity coach. Helland took over the program in 2015 from Chad Fehrman.
This will be the first season the Tigers are members of the Big Rivers Conference. Kretovics said the team will need to take a different approach than when it competed in the Middle Border Conference. He said the Tigers tried to focus on offense in the MBC and to outscore opponents.
“In the Big Rivers, we need kids who can do everything, if we’re going to be a top baseball program consistently in the conference,” Kretovics said.
Kretovics said he considers the BRC one of the premier baseball conferences in the state. He pointed to the Eau Claire schools, Hudson, River Falls and Chippewa Falls as BRC programs that perennially field elite teams. He said he expects the Tigers to come into the BRC as one of the least experienced teams.
Kretovics and his wife, Molly, have two sons. Blake, a tall, left-handed hitting outfielder like his father, graduated in 2018. He now attends Winona State University and is a member of the WSU baseball team. Their younger son, Max, is a freshman at NRHS.
There should be a large pool of players to select from for the Tigers this spring. Kretovics said 60 players are expected to try out for the team this season, with more than 30 of them being freshmen. Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to begin practice on Monday. Kretovics said it’s good for the program to continue to have those sorts of numbers each year to build sustained success.
Kretovics said that the BRC schedule is set up with home-and-away sets against opponents within a week. He said that places a premium on building up the pitching in the program. He said Dominic LaDuke returns as the team’s most seasoned pitcher. Also returning are junior Drew Effertz, who was a second team All-MBC outfielder last year, and senior Charlie Salmon, who was an honorable mention infielder.
The Tiger varsity team will play all its home games at Citizens Field this season. The JV and JV2 team will play at the high school field. The Tigers are scheduled to open their season on Tuesday, March 29, with a home game against Ellsworth.
