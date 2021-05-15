New Richmond’s baseball team banged out 11 hits-- all singles-- and scored 10 runs to back up a strong effort by Charlie Thibodeau on the mound in a 10-0 victory over Amery Friday, May 14, in Amery.
Thibodeau struck out 11 and walked just one in five innings of work while Amery scratched out just three hits.
Thibodeau also scored the only run he would need in the top of the first after singling and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly by Mason Erickson.
The Tigers got another run in the third on an RBI single by Thibodeau that plated Drew Effertz before breaking the game open with eight runs in the top of the fourth.
Thibodeau, Erickson, Effertz and Blake Milton all had two hits each in the win while Thibodeau, Erickson and Ben Wacker drove in two runs apiece.
Bats quiet in loss to Prescott
Friday’s win came after the Tigers let a 2-1 lead over Prescott slip away late in a 3-2 loss at home Tuesday, May 11.
Effertz accounted for both Tiger runs, delivering an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score and hitting a solo homer in the third to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
But Prescott tied things up in the top of the fifth and scored an unearned run in the sixth that ended up being the difference.
James Schutte was tagged with the loss despite allowing just one unearned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 5 ⅔ innings of work. Effertz accounted for three of the Tigers’ five hits.
New Richmond, now 4-5 overall, 2-3 in Middle Border Conference play, will visit Osceola Tuesday, May 18 before hosting Somerset Friday, May 21.
