A five-run third inning gave Eau Claire Memorial a leg up on New Richmond, and after the Tigers answered with two runs in the top of the fourth the Old Abes put up four more runs in the bottom of the inning to post a 9-2 victory over the Tigers in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Carson Park.
Just three of Memorial’s nine runs were earned.
Eau Claire Memorial sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and scored five runs on three hits, two walks, an error and two wild pitches.
New Richmond got on the board in the top of the fourth when Reece Atzmiller singled in Drew Effertz and scored later in the inning on a passed ball to make it a 5-2 game. But Eau Claire Memorial broke the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the inning, aided by another Tiger error and a wild pitch, to make the final 9-2.
James Schutte was saddled with the loss on the mound after allowing five runs, three earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in an inning-and-a-third of work. Charlie Thibodeau threw 4 ⅓-innings and was tagged for four runs, all unearned, on four hits with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
Thibodeau had two of the Tigers’ four hits at the plate while Atzmiller and Jackson Altena each had a single.
New Richmond ended the season with a record of 12-8.
