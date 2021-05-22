New Richmond scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule and seal a no-hit effort from pitcher James Schutte in a 10-0 victory over Somerset Friday, May 21, in New Richmond.
Schutte fanned 12 and walked just three while throwing 90 pitches in six no-hit innings.
Mason Erickson led the Tigers at the plate with two hits and three RBI and Jackson Altena had a single and drove in two runs while Charlie Salmon and Drew Effertz had a hit and RBI each.
Jimmy Siggens took the loss on the mound for Somerset, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
