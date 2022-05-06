Hits were hard to come by for both teams in New Richmond’s game against Hudson Thursday, but the Tigers had one big hit that proved to be the difference.
Jackson Espiritu’s solo home run in the fourth inning was one of just three New Richmond hits in the game, while Tiger pitcher Jackson Altena limited Hudson to just two hits, to give the Tigers a 2-1 Big Rivers Conference victory over the Raiders at New Richmond’s Citizens Field.
Espiritu’s two-out blast to left in the bottom of the fourth was just the second Tiger hit off Hudson starter Ben Berkhof, but the Raiders didn’t get their first hit off Altena until Brennan DuCharme’s lead-off single in the top of the sixth that led to Hudson’s only run.
DuCharme later moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a two-out Wylie Baumer single to tie the score 1-1.
But New Richmond answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth when Trent Manske led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Altena, and scored on the Raiders’ only error of the game.
Altena induced three ground ball outs in the top of the seventh to close the book on his complete-game win. The Tiger defense played errorless ball behind him as he struck out just one and didn’t walk a batter while allowing just the two hits.
Berkhof was tagged with the loss despite striking out nine and allowing just three hits in 5 ⅔-innings of work.
The victory gave the Tigers a series split with the Raiders after Hudson took the first game 5-1 Tuesday in Hudson.
New Richmond, now 9-6 overall, 4-4 in the BRC, will host St. Croix Central in a nonconference game Friday at Citizens Field while Hudson (10-2, 4-2) will visit D.C. Everest.
