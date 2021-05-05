St. Croix Central baseball coach Ryan Berg said the Panthers played much better Tuesday night at home against Somerset than they did in their season opener last week at Osceola.
And it helped to have Mason Dado on the mound.
“We were really aggressive at the plate tonight and played better defense,” Berg noted. “And it helps to have Mason on fire.”
Dado allowed just one hit while striking out 12 batters in six innings as the Panthers evened their record at 1-1 with a 9-2 victory over the Spartans.
St. Croix Central scored four runs in the bottom of the first and and led 5-0 before the Spartans pushed a pair of runs-- one earned-- across in the fifth. But that’s as close as Somerset could get as Central tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the inning and Adam Nelson came on to strike out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh to seal the deal.
Berg said the game was a big improvement from the Panthers’ season-opening 7-3 loss last week at Osceola, when four errors in the fifth led to four unearned runs for the Chieftains.
“Defensively we were really improved tonight,” he said. “We had some base running mistakes but you’re going to have that early in the season. Some of these kids haven’t played for two years.”
Gabe Siler had three hits in Tuesday’s win, including a double, while Spencer Trainor had two hits and two RBI and Tadan Holzer drove in a pair of runs. Jakob Quame also singled twice while Dado, Jack Sundeen and Jayden Goodwin all drove in a run.
Antonio Gomez accounted for Somerset’s only two hits, including a run-scoring double in the fifth.
St. Croix Central will host Ellsworth Friday at 5 p.m. while Somerset will host Osceola.
