Somerset jumped out to a 5-0 second inning lead against St. Croix Central Tuesday afternoon, but it was all Central after that as the Panthers went on to a 12-7 victory.
Central scored three runs in the third and three more in the fourth before breaking the game open with a five run sixth inning to improve to 5-3 in Middle Border Conference play. It was the third straight win for the Panthers, while Somerset has lost five in a row to slip to 3-7 overall, 0-6 in the MBC.
Each team committed five errors that contributed to big innings for both. Three Panther errors in the second led to five Spartan runs, with Kane Donnelly contributing a two-run double to help stake the Spartans to a 5-0 lead.
Central cut the lead to 5-3 in the third on RBI singles by Mark Albright and Jayden Goodwin and a run-scoring balk before taking a 6-5 lead in the fourth on run-scoring singles by Jack Sundeen and Eli Ponath.
The Spartans tied it up in their half of the inning when Donnelly scored on a wild pitch but the Spartans put the game away with five runs in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI sac fly by Albright and a run-scoring single by Dylan Wilke.
Sundeen singled twice, walked and scored three times to lead Central at the plate while Ponath drove in three runs and Albright plated two. Herink also scored three times after singling, walking and reaching on an error.
Eli Babler worked the first six innings on the mound for the Panthers and gave up six unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk before Sundeen pitched the seventh and was credited with the victory after allowing one run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Ben Myers had two hits for Somerset and Donnelly drove in two runs while Jack Casey doubled and scored. Four Spartan pitchers saw action with Donnelly allowing two earned runs through the first 2 ⅓-innings, Myers tagged with four unearned runs in an inning-and-a-third, Tyler Hutter giving up five runs in two innings to take the loss, and Max Pellettier allowing a run in an inning-and-a-third.
Somerset will host a doubleheader with Amery on Thursday while St. Croix Central will travel to Osceola.
