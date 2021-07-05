Each week throughout the amateur baseball season we’ll introduce you to a different area town ball player. We kick off the series by featuring Hudson River Rats outfielder Jason Hollar.
Name: Jason Hollar
Team: Hudson River Rats
Age: 35
How long have you been playing town ball?
I’ve been playing for the River Rats for 15 years. Before that I played two years in Hampton, Minn. I played high school ball at Hastings and college ball at St. Olaf.
What do you love most about town ball?
I love the competition. It's a good competitive outlet for me, and I just love hanging out with the guys in the summertime. It's just so much fun and there's so much excitement around the team. And it's always interesting to see some of the new young talent that comes in every year. I find myself more as a mentor now than anything. I was these kids’ his age when I first joined the team, and somehow it happened where I'm the old guy now.
What do you do in the real world?
I'm a mechanical engineer. I work for a company called Integris. We're doing a lot of biomedical applications and stuff like that right now. A lot of stuff with vaccines.
How much longer do you see yourself playing?
That’s hard to say. I’ll take it on a year by year basis and just see if I'm still enthusiastic about it and if I feel like I still have something to offer the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.