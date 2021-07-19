Name: Mitch Lewis
Team: Hudson River Rats
Age: 32
How long have you been playing town ball?
I think this is my 14th year.
What do you love most about town ball?
It's just such a fun atmosphere to see-- to have the fans out here and see young kids and old folks just enjoying the game. And it’s usually very competitive. And it's fun to see the young guys like Sam Erickson and Owen Anderson really contributing and making a big difference for us.
Do you have a favorite town ball memory?
There's certainly a lot of memories. It's just so fun to get to go play at Grandview on Saturdays and Sundays at one. I just can't imagine spending my summers-- June, July and August-- any other way right now.
What do you do in the real world?
I do finance and accounting for a bicycle manufacturer called Quality Bicycle Products. So I'm talking about bikes and bike parts with bike shops all day long. I really love it. So my weekdays are filled with bikes and my weekends are filled with baseball.
How much longer do you see yourself playing?
Oh, gosh. I mean, if they can keep finding a slot to fit me in and hide me in the field somewhere. I'll keep playing. I feel healthy so I'll keep playing as long as I can.
