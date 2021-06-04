Hudson’s baseball team displayed the pitching to back up early leads in all three of its games last week and it resulted in the Raiders moving into a first-place tie with Eau Claire North.
The Raiders swept Chippewa Falls, 4-2 Tuesday, June 1 at home and 5-3 Thursday in Chippewa Falls while squeezing in an 8-3 victory over Rice Lake in a make-up game Wednesday. The three wins left the Raiders at 10-4 overall, 8-2 in the BRC and tied for first place with Eau Claire North after the Huskies’ dropped a 5-1 decision at River Falls Wednesday.
The Raiders and Huskies will square off twice in the final week of the season-- Tuesday, June 8 in Hudson and Thursday, June 10 in Eau Claire.
Last Tuesday in the first game of a two-game series against Chippewa Falls at Grandview Park, Owen Anderson struck out ten and allowed just four hits over seven innings to allow an early Raider lead to stand up in a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals.
Hudson jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead when leadoff hitter Sam Erickson singled and scored on a base hit by Jake Busson and Busson and Anderson both scored on a base hit by Logan VonBerge.
That was all Anderson needed as he allowed just an unearned run in the second and a run in the third while striking out 10. He also drove in Hudson’s fourth run of the game with a sacrifice fly.
Erickson had two hits and scored twice while Kyler Hove contributed a double.
In the rematch Thursday in Chippewa Falls, the Raiders saw a five-run lead dwindle to two at the end but held off the Cardinals for a 5-3 victory.
Chippewa scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but first baseman Carter Herink used all of his 6-foot, 5-inch frame to record the final out on a diving tag for the force at first after fielding a hard ground ball.
Anderson had a two-run single in the fourth and scored on a hard-hit ball by Von Berge while Busson and Matt Midby each had RBI sacrifice flies earlier in the game.
Owen Weadge allowed three unearned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the first five innings to earn the pitching victory before VonBerge worked two hitless innings to earn the save.
Sandwiched in between the sweep of Chippewa Falls was an 8-3 victory over Rice Lake in a make-up game at Grandview Park Wednesday, June 2.
Erickson had three hits, including a double, and scored twice and Gabe Walter singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs while Weadge and VonBerge had two hits, one RBI and one run apiece.
Brody VonBerge worked the first five innings to earn the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Ben Berkhof gave up one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts over the final two innings.
home and Thursday, June 10 in Menomonie.
