New Richmond scored the first five points of the game, but it was all Hudson after that as the Raiders rolled past the Tigers 67-42 for their third straight win.
After trailing 5-0 to start the game, Hudson roared to a 41-18 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take a 30-point lead, 48-18, with 16 minutes remaining. They took their biggest lead of the game, 59-28, with nine minutes left.
Andre Renta led the Raiders with 20 points and Ben Healy scored nine while Evan Tyler had eight points and Ben Berkhof and John Witcher had five each. CJ Campell led the Tigers with 14 points and Alex Jarchow had seven while Reiss Hidde and Drew Effertz scored five each.
The win was the second straight Big Rivers Conference win for the Raiders and moved them one game over .500 overall at 6-5, 2-4 in BRC play while the Tigers have now lost six of their last seven games to fall to 3-7 overall, 2-4 in the BRC.
Hudson will visit Menomonie (6-5, 1-4) Friday, Jan. 14 while New Richmond will host BRC leader and fourth-ranked Eau Claire Memorial (10-2, 6-0).
