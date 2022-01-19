The Somerset boys basketball team held its own with St. Croix Central early Tuesday night on its home court, but in the end the eighth-ranked Panthers rolled to a 73-46 win.
Somerset led 10-6 five minutes into the game but the Panthers scored 21 of the next 27 points on their way to taking a 38-22 lead at the break. The surge continued in the second half as Central pulled away for the 27 point victory.
“Not one of our better games, but St. Croix Central is tough,” Somerset coach Troy Wink said. “They play at a faster pace and right now they are one of the better teams in our conference and in the area for Division 3 basketball.”
St. Croix Central improved to 11-2 overall, 6-1 in the Middle Border Conference while Somerset slipped to 7-8 overall, 2-5 in MBC play.
Connor Nilssen paced the Panthers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds while Colin Hackbarth had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Trae Widiker contributed 12 points and three steals on the defensive end as the Panthers came up with 12 steals in the game.
Six different Spartans scored at least six points in the loss but none hit double figures. Rory Hoff had a team-high eight points and Lake DeJongh and Caymen Gebheim scored seven apiece while Dylan Leccia, Savion Mull and Parker Gebheim scored six points each. Cayman Gebheim led the Spartans in rebounds with six.
Both teams scored 32 points in the paint but the Panthers outscored the Spartans 11-0 in transition and hit 11 of their 24 3-point attempts while Somerset was just 1-for-10.
St. Croix Central will host Amery (2-9, 0-7) this Friday night while Somerset travels to Altoona (5-10, 3-4).
