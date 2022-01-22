Hudson jumped out to a 28-19 halftime lead and never looked back on its way to a 57-39 Big Rivers Conference road victory Friday night in Chippewa Falls.
Andre Renta led a balanced Raider attack with 17 points and Ben Healy scored 14 while Evan Tyler contributed 13 points and five rebounds and John Witcher chipped in with eight points.
The win evened the Raiders’ BRC record at 4-4 while moving them to 8-6 overall. Chippewa Falls fell to 1-6 in conference play, 1-13 overall.
Hudson has a week off before returning to action at home against conference leader and fifth ranked Eau Claire Memorial (8-0, 13-2) Friday, Jan. 28.
