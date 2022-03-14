Hudson senior guard Andre Renta has been named the 2021-22 Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year by the conference coaches, leading a list of five area players named to all-conference teams.
Renta shared the Player of the Year honor with Menomonie’s Noah Fedderson.
Renta and River Falls senior Michael Schurman were named to the seven-player All-BRC First Team while New Richmond senior CJ Campbell, River Falls senior Ethan Campbell and Hudson senior Evan Tyler earned three of the five spots on the second team.
Renta averaged 19 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Raiders this season. His 3.3 assists were fourth best in the BRC.
Schurman led the BRC in total steals this season with 61 in 23 games and was third in blocked shots with 20. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, third best in the conference.
CJ Campbell was the conference’s top scorer this year with an average of 23.4 points per game and was second in rebounds with 8.6 per outing while blocking a total of 14 shots for New Richmond. Ethan Campbell averaged 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats while Tyler scored 10 points and pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game for Hudson.
River Falls also earned Team Academic All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association this season for their collective effort in the classroom. The Wildcats had the third-highest team grade point average in Division 2 in the state at 3.591. Mosinee was first with 3.878 followed by Notre Dame with 3.607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.