Hudson senior Andre Renta, the Big Rivers Conference Co-Player of the Year this season, and New Richmond senior C.J. Campbell, the BRC’s top scorer, have both received honorable mention to the 2021-22 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Renta earned a spot on the Division 1 team while Campbell was honored in Division 2.
Renta shared the BRC Player of the Year honor this season with Menomonie’s Noah Fedderson. He finished fourth in the conference in assists with an average of 3.3 per game while averaging 19.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds for the Raiders, who finished 13-11 overall, 8-6 and tied for third place in the BRC.
Campbell led the BRC in scoring this year with an average of 23.4 points per game and was second in rebounds with 8.6 per outing while blocking a total of 14 shots. He finished his high school career as New Richmond’s all-time leader in scoring and 3-point shooting.
Renta and Campbell had both also been selected to play in the WBCA All-Star Games June 28-30 in Wisconsin Dells.
Renta will continue his academic and athletic career at St. Cloud State University in the fall while Campbell will play basketball at Northern Michigan University.
