In a back-and-forth Big Rivers Conference battle in Hudson Tuesday night, the Raiders ended up on the short end of a 61-60 score when Chippewa Falls’ Mason Monarski banked in a fall-away 3-pointer as time expired.
The stunning ending came after Andre Renta put back a miss of his own shot to give the Raiders a one-point lead with 28 seconds remaining. After a Chippewa miss at the other end, Renta hit one-of-two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to make it a two-point game, 60-58.
Following a Cardinal timeout with eight seconds left, Monarski dribbled from the left side and banked in a fall-away three from straight on with under one second left to give Chippewa the 61-60 win.
Renta led Hudson with 31 points, 18 in the second half, and Evan Tyler scored 11 points while Healy finished with 10. Monarski led the Cardinals with 18 points.
The loss kept the Raiders winless in BRC play at 0-3 while dropping them to 3-4 overall. The win was the first of the season for the Cardinals after six straight losses.
The Raiders will be off for the holidays before returning to BRC action Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Rice Lake.
