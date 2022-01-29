The Hudson boys basketball team has lost a lot of close games this season. But not Friday night.
The Raiders hung with fourth-ranked Eau Claire Memorial and traded leads with the Old Abes throughout the second half until closing the game with a 14-4 run to post a 75-64 victory and hand Memorial its first Big Rivers Conference loss of the season.
Eau Claire Memorial entered the game 14-2 overall, 8-0 in the BRC and ranked No. 4 in the state in the Division 1 coaches poll, while the Raiders were 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the BRC. Five of the Raiders’ losses this season have been by a total of 12 points. But after staying within striking distance all night, they weren’t about to let this one slip away.
The Raiders got the big crowd energized early by jumping out to an 11-0 lead before the Old Abes came back to take a 35-30 lead at the break.
A 3-pointer by John Witcher put Hudson up by four, 51-47, midway through the second half but there were five lead changes over the next six minutes until a steal by Ben Healy led to a layup by Andre Renta at the other end to give the Raiders the lead for good, 61-60, with just under four minutes remaining,
Hudson ten went on a 10-0 run, starting with two Renta free throws and ending with a goaltending call against the Old Abes on a shot by Witcher, to extend their lead to 71-60 with just over a minute remaining.
Witcher put the finishing touches on the 75-64 victory with a slam dunk just before the buzzer sounded and the Raider student section rushed the court.
Renta scored 18 of his team-high 26 points in the second half while Evan Tyler scored 14 points, Witcher had 13 and Healy finished with 10.
Hudson, now 9-6 overall, 5-4 in BRC play, will visit River Falls (13-3, 6-2) Thursday, Feb. 3.
