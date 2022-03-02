The eighth-seeded New Richmond boys basketball team overcame the loss of leading scorer CJ Campbell to an ankle injury in the first half to post a 63-48 victory over ninth-seeded Hayward in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night in New Richmond.
The victory advances the Tigers to the regional semifinals against top-seeded La Crosse Central Friday night in La Crosse.
Junior Cullen Lease led the Tigers with 20 points while sophomore Reis Hidde scored 11. Junior Drew Effertz contributed eight points in the victory while senior Sam Heinecke and sophomore George Schroder scored six points each.
The winner of Friday night’s semifinal in La Crosse will face eigher fourth-seeded Rice Lake or No. 5 Tomah in the regional final at the home of the highest remaining seed.
