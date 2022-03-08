To say it was a tough last week for the Somerset community following the sudden death of longtime physical education teacher and football coach Bruce Larson last Sunday would be an understatement. But the Spartan boys basketball team made Larson proud with the way they played in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against Spooner just two days later.
With the hometown crowd packed into the Somerset gymnasium, most adorned in the colors of Larson’s favorite team– the Green Bay Packers– the seventh-seeded Spartans gutted out a 47-42 victory over No. 10 Spooner.
Spartan head coach Troy Wink said the players’ emotions were all over the chart leading up to the game.
“Every player on our team was struggling with the balance of grieving and wanting to play for some, wanting to win for others, and with the struggle of should I be happy if we win and while we play,” Wink said. “So much went into that game that I was so proud of them for playing it first and foremost and to fight and scratch out a win was icing on the cake. We feel Coach Larson would've been proud of our fight and effort.”
Once the opening tip went up, the game was one of runs, with the Spartans playing solid defense and figuring out just enough offense against the Rails 1-3-1 zone to pull out a five-point victory.
The Spartans led by three at the break, 27-24, after leading by eight at one point in the first half. The lead ballooned to 10 in the second half only to have Spooner come back to tie the score 42-42 with 1:26 left.
Parker Gebheim drew three defenders on a dive and kicked the ball out to a wide open Savion Mull for a 3-pointer that was good and Rory Hoff hit two free throws with 30 seconds left to make the final 47-42.
Mull hit six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 18 points while Hoff finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Lake DeJongh contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in the win while Caymen Gebheim had four points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The victory sent the Spartans to the regional semifinal at second-seeded Maple Northwestern, which with the cooperation of Northwestern, the WIAA and the other semifinal opponents St. Croix Falls and Baldwin-Woodville, was moved up a night to Thursday so the Spartan players could attend the Celebration for Life for Larson scheduled for Friday night in Somerset.
“We are grateful for those schools stepping up to help us.” Wink said.
The game itself was a struggle for the Spartans as the Tigers raced out to a 36-14 halftime lead on their way to handing Somerset a 71-46 season-ending loss.
“I’m very proud of our resolve and our effort all night long, but even more so all season long.” Wink said. “Along the way we beat some very good teams. Spring Valley and St. Croix Central are both in the sectionals, and Stanley-Boyd and Osceola were both regional finalists.”
Cayman Gebheim led the Spartans with 13 points in the loss while Mull finished with 11. Parker Gebheim contributed five points and five assists while Ethan Waskul pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Despite the loss, Wink said he was very proud of his team and coaching coaching staff for battling through such an emotional week.
“We had tremendous community support for Coach Larson from our adults and students, that all helped us,” he said. “He was a person I looked up to. A person I will miss greatly having coached football with him, but more importantly every morning for the last three years we'd have numerous conversations in the weight room during our morning lifting sessions. He was a great man that can never be replaced.”
