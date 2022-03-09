The fourth-seeded St. Croix Central boys basketball team had to work overtime to beat No. 5 Bloomer, 52-49, in its Division 3 regional semifinal last Friday night before dispatching of No. 8 seed Osceola 52-39 Saturday to win its fourth straight regional title.
The Panthers avoided top-seeded Prescott in the regional final when Osceola knocked off the Middle Border Conference champion Cardinals 81-74 in overtime in their regional semifinal Friday night.
Central led the Chieftains wire-to-wire Saturday night to advance to this Thursday night’s sectional semifinal in Amery against another Middle Border Conference foe, Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers and BlackHawks split their two regular season meetings. Baldwin-Woodville, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 Northwestern 83-72 in their regional final Monday night.
Trae Widiker led the Panthers with 21 points against Osceola while Carson Hinzman registered 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Colin Hackbarth added seven points, five rebounds and three steals and Nic Harney contributed seven points while Conner Nilssen finished with five points and five boards.
Friday night’s win over Bloomer didn’t come as easily as the Panthers watched a six-point halftime lead turn into a 47-47 tie at the end of regulation. But Central held Bloomer to just one basket in the extra session to pull out a 52-49 victory.
Nilssen had 10 points and eight rebounds in the win and Hinzman finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, Hackbarth and Widiker scored nine points each and Hackbarth also had seven rebounds and three steals while Harney contributed eight points, four rebounds and four assists.
The winner of Thursday night’s sectional semifinal in Amery will advance to the sectional final against either top-ranked West Salem or No. 11 seed Adams-Friendship Saturday night in Arcadia.
