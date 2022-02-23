The WIAA boys’ basketball playoffs kick off next week and here’s the first round matchups for area teams.
Division 1
Seventh-seeded Hudson will host No. 10 Hortonville in a regional semifinal Friday, March 4. The winner will most likely play No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial in the regional final Saturday, March 5 in Eau Claire.
Division 2
River Falls earned a No. 2 seed and first round bye and will host either No. 7 Holmen or No. 10 La Crosse Logan in a regional semifinal Friday, March 4. If the Wildcats win they would stay home to host the regional final Saturday, March 5. Possible opponents include No. 3 Onalaska, No. 6 Menomonie or No. 11 Sparta.
New Richmond received the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Hayward in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday, March 1 with the winner traveling to La Crosse Thursday, March 3 to face top-seeded Crosse Central in a regional semifinal.
Division 3
St. Croix Central received the No. 4 seed and a first round bye and will host either No. 5 Bloomer or No. 12 Amery in a regional semifinal Friday, March 4. The winner will face either No. 1 Prescott, No. 8 Osceola or No. 9 Ellsworth in the regional final Saturday, March 5.
Seventh-seeded Somerset will host No. 10 Spooner in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday, March 1, with the winner traveling to Maple to play No. 2 Northwestern in a regional semifinal Friday, March 4.
