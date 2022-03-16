Six area players have been named to 2021-22 All-Middle Border Boys Basketball teams, led by St. Croix Central senior Colin Hackbarth’s selection to the All-MBC First Team.
Somerset senior Savion Mull and St. Croix Central senior Carson Hinzman earned spots on the second team while St. Croix Central senior Nic Harney, Somerset senior Rory Hoff and Somerset sophomore Lake DeJongh received honorable mention.
Hackbarth averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers while dishing out a conference-high 4.1 assists per game. He also averaged 2.1 steals per game– second best in the MBC.
Mull led Somerset in scoring with an average of 11.9 points per game and registered 2.2 assists and one steal per contest while Hinzman was the conference’s top rebounder this season with an average of 8.7. He also scored 10.7 points and had 2.3 assists per game while blocking a total of 21 shots.
Harney had 8.6 points and 2.4 assists for Central this season while DeJongh led the MBC in blocked shots with 24 while averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Somerset and Hoff averaged 6.4 points and four rebounds for the Spartans.
Jordan Malmlov of conference champion Prescott was named the MBC Player of the Year while Scott Benoy of Baldwin-Woodville was named the coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.