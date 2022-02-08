To say it’s been a roller-coaster season for the Hudson girls basketball team would be an understatement.
After opening the season 5-0, the Raiders lost five of their six games in December before winning five of six in January. They started February by winning two of three games last week, and head coach Jess Vadnais thinks they’re on the right track.
“We're progressing,” she said. “We’re getting closer to where we need to be.”
Hudson’s two wins last week were both in Big Rivers Conference play– a 49-46 victory over River Falls Tuesday and a 52-40 win Friday night at New Richmond– to move them into a second place tie in the BRC with Rice Lake at 8-3 each.
The Raiders will visit Rice Lake this Thursday and close out their BRC schedule at first place Menomonie Friday, Feb. 18.
“We have two big games coming up here,” she said. “We're sitting tied for second place in the conference, and this conference is tough. You have to play well to win in this conference.”
Last Tuesday the Raiders avoided a season sweep by River Falls with a three-point home victory over the Wildcats. Sophomore Olivia Grothaus led a balanced Raider attack with 11 points and senior Kira Young had 10 points and six rebounds while sophomore Ella Carstensen had nine points and six boards and junior Grace Lewis finished with nine points.
Hudson’s lone loss last week came in a 44-43 buzzer beater to Superior Thursday night. Grothaus finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss while Lewis had nine points and four assists.
Of the Raiders’ seven losses this season, two have come at the buzzer, one was by three points and one was by five. Vadnais said those losses could be attributed to Hudson’s youth, but at this point in the season youth can’t be an excuse anymore.
“You have a freshman and a couple of sophomores and juniors in the mix and some have varsity experience before this year but not most,” she said. “Our Achilles heel at times has been the turnovers, the free throws, and not finishing. But the girls have been doing a lot better job with those three things so it's not surprising that we're equating that with wins now.”
The Raiders finished the week with a 52-40 victory Friday night at New Richmond to improve to 13-7 overall. Young led all scorers with 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and five steals while Carstensen had eight points and three assists, Lewis had seven points and four steals, and senior Jordan Yacoub scored seven points. Freshman Olivia Pettey pulled down six rebounds.
After graduating six seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, Vadnais said this year’s young Raiders are continuing to learn on the fly.
“I don't really ever want to say my program rebuilds, it’s more like reload,” she said. “Some of these kids I'll be coaching two or three more years. So it's getting them to figure out what this culture is and what it takes to play at the high school level here.”
