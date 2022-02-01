For the second time this season, the New Richmond girls played one of their best games against the River Falls Wildcats.
The Tigers went on a 12-3 charge in the middle of the first half to break open Friday’s game in New Richmond. The Tigers built a 30-14 halftime lead. River Falls made an impressive comeback in the second half, cutting the difference to 39-34. The Tigers then scored the next 13 points, pulling away for a 55-40 victory.
With the win, the Tigers stand at 4-4 in the Big Rivers Conference, while the Wildcats fall to 2-7 with the loss.
This was a game where the Tigers had an excellent blend to their offense. It started with some impressive outside shooting, which was led by three three-pointers from Brooke Blaszczyk. Blaszczyk and Gabby Aune both were effective in driving around their defenders and pulling up for mid-range shots, which they hit frequently. The Tigers had one of their best shooting percentages of the season on Friday.
The blend of offense also included production from the paint. Brooklyn Jackson scored 11 points and the Tigers also had Blaszczyk working from the low block, where she was effective. It helped her to a game-high 20 points. Tiger coach Riley Walz said Blaszczyk’s array of skills makes her tough to defend and the team is trying to fully utilize her skills.
With Aune scoring 15 points and Jackson 11, the Tigers had a mix that couldn’t be stopped. The Tigers had a season-low 12 turnovers. Walz also praised the team’s defensive effort, impressed with holding the Wildcats to 14 points in the first half.
This win helps the Tigers forget a frustrating double overtime loss at Osceola last Monday, 63-60. The Tigers had shots to win the game at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hit in either instance.
Aune led the Tigers’ offensive effort Monday, matching her career high by scoring 33 points. Makayla Langeness also had a big offensive game, hittin 8-10 shots from the field to score 17 points. She also led the Tigers with 11 rebounds and Aune’s five steals were tops on the team.
Osceola was led by Hattie Fox with 20 points. Walz said the 17 points from Mallory Johnson hurt the Tigers.
The Tigers face a tough pair of BRC opponents this week. They play at Menomonie, the conference leader, on Tuesday. The Tigers will play at home Friday against Hudson.
