Hudson and New Richmond will open the WIAA girls basketball playoffs at home while Somerset and St. Croix Central will face each other for the third time this season when regional play kicks off Tuesday night, Feb. 22.
Here’s the first round matchups for area teams:
Division 1
Eighth-seeded Hudson will host No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 25. The winner will most likely travel to top-seeded Hortonville for the regional final Saturday Feb. 26.
Division 2
New Richmond earned a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Holmen in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner will travel to No. 2 seed Menomonie for the regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 25. Menomonie received a first round bye.
River Falls is the No. 9 seed in the sectional and will face No. Tomah in a regional quarterfinal game Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Rice Lake in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 25. Rice Lake also received a first round bye.
Division 3
Sixth-seeded Somerset will host No. 11 St. Croix Central in a regional quarterfinal game Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner will travel to No. 3 Prescott for the regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 25. The Spartans swept the Panthers in their two Middle Border Conference games this season.
