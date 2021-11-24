None of the starters for the Somerset boys basketball team in its season opener Tuesday night at Barron had ever started a game before, and two players who saw action were on the Spartans’ C team last season.
So head coach Troy Wink was pretty happy to come out of the game with a 66-60 victory.
“We graduated nine guys from last year's team so we’re really still trying to feel things out and figure things out on the fly,” Wink said. But we just focused on what we could do, and I was very pleased with the outcome.”
The Spartans return just one player– Parker Gebheim– who saw significant playing time last year. But they led most of the game and were up by ten with a minute-and-a-half left before Barron cut it to two late. But the Spartans responded.
“Their energy and their crowd was going crazy,” Wink said about the final minute. “And it was hard to communicate and some of those things that you haven't had to do for two years now. And but our kids weathered it and we made some free throws down the stretch to kind of stretch back to six. So it was good.”
Savion Mull went 6-of-8 from the free throw line in the second half and drilled three three-pointers on his way to a 20-point night while sophomore post player Lake DeJongh finished with 18. Cayman Gebheim contributed seven points and Rory Hoff scored six while Parker Gebheim had five.
Wink said the Spartans used a 10-man rotation to open the season and everyone contributed.
“It was good to just get them that experience,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out some roles for people and see where it takes us, so we started four of our seniors and one of our sophomores and then we just kind of mixed and matched from there as we went through.”
The Spartans were originally scheduled to host Rice Lake Tuesday night but that game was rescheduled when many of the Warriors were still playing for the Rice Lake football team in last week’s state finals. So Somerset picked up a road game at Barron instead, and Wink said it was just good to get a game in before the Thanksgiving break.
“I was happy we were able to get a game in before Thanksgiving because over these next couple practices over break we’ll have some things to focus on what we need to work on.”
The Spartans return to action Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Spring Valley before their Middle Border Conference and home opener Friday, Dec. 3, against Altoona.
