St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville split their two Middle Border Conference regular season meetings by a total of seven points. So Thursday night’s rubber match in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal in Amery figured to be a barnburner.
And it lived up to the hype.
Neither team led by more than five points through 36 minutes of regulation that ended with the score tied 54-54. St. Croix Central scored the first basket of the extra session, but the Blackhawks outscored the Panthers 13-5 the rest of the way to post a 67-61 victory.
The loss denied the Panthers a chance to defend their sectional title and ended their season with a record of 19-7, while Baldwin-Woodville improved to 21-5 and advanced to face top-ranked West Salem in the sectional final Saturday night in Arcadia.
The final seconds of regulation were full of drama Thursday night after Carson Hinzman’s reverse layup for the Panthers with a minute left tied the score 54-54.
Baldwin-Woodville decided to go for the last shot and ran the clock to under two seconds before Cam Thompson’s drive was blocked by Hinzman and Central was able to get a timeout with eight-tenths of a second remaining. Central inbounded the ball from under their own basket and the long pass was picked off by Baldwin’s Eli Coenen, who got off a three-quarter court length shot just before the buzzer that had the distance but rattled off the backboard just left of the rim.
St. Croix Central took a quick 56-54 lead in overtime on a basket by Conner Nilssen but it was short-lived as the Blackhawks got a put-back and free throw from Coenen on their ensuing possession to take the lead for good, 57-56.
Baldwin-Woodville’s lead grew to 64-58 with 43.4 seconds remaining following two free throws by Masen Werner, but Central made it a one-possession game on a 3-pointer by Trae Widiker with 24 seconds remaining.
Central fouled Werner on the inbounds pass and he hit two more free throws to stretch Baldwin’s lead to 66-61. The Panthers missed back-to-back 3-point attempts on their next possession before Baldwin’s Keegan Ofstie made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left to make the final 67-61.
Hinzman led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points while adding four assists and two blocked shots while Nic Harney registered 10 points and four assists. Nilssen finished with nine points and a team-high six rebounds and Karter LaVenture scored eight points while Widiker contributed seven points and six assists.
Coenen had 20 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Blackhawks and Thompson scored 19 points while Werner had 10 points and eight rebounds. Eight of Werner’s 10 points came in the final minute of regulation and overtime, including five free throws in the final minute of overtime to help the Blackhawks seal the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.