Will McDonald was in the first grade when he watched his older brother Cade, then a third-grader– playing lacrosse.
“I immediately wanted to quit baseball and play lacrosse,” he said. “I think the youngest age you can start is second grade. So that's when I started playing competitively.”
It’s turned out pretty well for the incoming Hudson High School senior.
McDonald was named a Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation All-State and USA Lacrosse All-American player for the second straight season this spring after helping the Hudson Lacrosse Association’s varsity club team to a second straight state runner-up finish.
And while the choice to play lacrosse forced McDonald to give up baseball, he continued to flourish on the football field, where he earned All-Big Rivers Conference and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention honors as a junior defensive end on the Hudson High School football team last fall.
The 6-foot, 4-inch, 220-pound McDonald said he sees a lot of similarities between the skill sets needed for both sports.
“In lacrosse, even though you're a big guy, you have to be fast, you have to be athletic, and you have to be good with your hands,” he said. “And it's the same for football. If you're big, that's great. But you’ve got to be good with your hands and you’ve got to be athletic. And lacrosse helps push me to get better with my feet, which obviously translates to the football field.”
After traveling the country playing lacrosse for Team Minnesota this summer, McDonald is eagerly awaiting the first day of high school football practice on Aug. 2.
“I’m so pumped,” he said. “It’s been on my mind since last year so I’ve been waiting a long time. All the guys are. We’ve all been in the weight room talking about what we're going to do this season, especially the seniors.”
McDonald led the Raiders with 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior and is currently classified as a three-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in Wisconsin by 247Sports. He’s already received a number of scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools, including Lehigh University, Iowa State, Kansas, Akron, Kent State, Fordham, Northern Illinois, Army, North Dakota State, Illinois State and South Dakota.
But after being named the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation Player of the Year and leading the state in scoring this spring, McDonald has also received plenty of Division 1 college lacrosse offers. He said he’s narrowed those choices down to Virginia, Ohio State and Utah. His teammate and fellow All-American Cooper Fallon has already committed to Utah.
“I've kind of stopped talking to a lot of schools because at the beginning it was too much,” he said. “There's a lot of lacrosse schools in there, and there's a lot of football schools in there. My recruitment is pretty wide open for football still, and I'm taking a few more visits in late July to a few FBS schools, and maybe a few more to FCS, we'll see how that goes. I’m just trying to take my time and make sure I make the right decision.”
McDonald said it’s nice to have his older brother Cade, now a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin football team, to seek advice from.
“I talk to him as much as I can about what I’m thinking and he definitely gives me some input,” McDonald said. “He's trying not to nudge me, but sometimes he gives me an idea where he thinks I should go, which is good to hear. I definitely like the input from him because he went through it. He's obviously a big part of my life, and I want him to help me through it.”
McDonald, a 4.1 GPA student as a junior, said his college decision will come down to a lot more than just choosing between football or lacrosse.
“Obviously I like both sports a lot, but I’m not going to say, I want to play this sport so I'm gonna go here,” he said. “I have to find a school that has really high academics because that's huge for me. If the sport doesn't work out in the long term, then I have a good degree to fall back on. That's definitely the biggest part of it.”
As far as the upcoming football season, McDonald said he thinks Raider fans will like what they see on the field.
“We're gonna fly around,” he said with a grin. “We’ve got a very well sized team, and I think as long as we can keep the athleticism in there, I think we're gonna have a great shot at winning the conference.”
The Hudson football team opens the 2022 season Thursday, Aug. 18, at Marshfield.
