The Hudson Area Lacrosse Association boys and girls club lacrosse teams have a big day of games planned for this Saturday, May 7 at Hudson High School.
The docket includes teams from five cities competing in 11 games between varsity and JV with the action starting at 10 a.m. and the last game starting at 6 p.m. Raider Stadium will showcase varsity boys and girls games with JV games and additional away teams playing on the practice turf on the west side of the school. All games are free to attend and there will be food trucks and concessions available throughout the day.
Hudson’s boys varsity will play two games– at noon against Appleton and 4 p.m. against Kimberly. The boys, led by captains Cam Erskine, Cooper Fallon, and Zach McCarthy, are off to a 12-0 start this season as they strive to make it back to the Wisconsin State Championship game in June. They are currently ranked No. 2 in the state while Appleton and Kimberly are also ranked in the top ten.
The girls’ varsity team is off to a good start as well with a record of 6-2 and currently ranked fourth in the state. The girls team will face Waunakee at 2 p.m. and Superior at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The boys JV will play at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the high school practice field while the girls JV will play at noon and 4 p.m.
Hudson’s boys varsity has outscored its opponents 248-30 in its first twelve games. Eighteen different players have scored goals, with Hudson’s ten Midfielders each scoring five or more.
Hudson’s high-powered attack is led by Will McDonald with 56 goals, Seth Heath with 31, Logan Schuett with 24 and Davis Miller with 21 goals. Hudson’s face-off specialists Spencer Krueger and Oran Lautenbach are wearing down opponents with respective winning percentages of 87.1% and 86.1%.
Hudson’s suffocating defense is led by Cooper Fallon with 26 ground balls and 23 forced turnovers, Eddie Loesch with 22 ground balls and 11 forced turnovers, Zach McCarthy with 18 ground balls and 12 forced turnovers, and Jack Edin with 21 ground balls and 7 forced turnovers. Meanwhile, Hudson’s stingy goalkeepers Cam Erskine and Brooks Bluske are frustrating opponents with respective save percentages of .661% and .719% and allowing an average of 2.33 goals per game.
The Hudson girls’ team is led by senior attacker Hattie Carr, who scored her 100th career goal in the Raiders’ season opener at Verona.
Hudson’s boys and girls high school teams, previously independent teams within the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation (WLF), have joined the WLF’s Bay Valley Conference this year.
Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the US and the Hudson Area Lacrosse Association has over 300 kids in the program between youth and high school.
You can follow the boys varsity lacrosse team on Instagram @hudsonwilacrosse or Facebook (Hudson Area Lacrosse Association) and look for the Raiders’ games each weekend on YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCKuLFe47N11lXP5882jPG2g.
