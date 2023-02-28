“Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened” a phrase often attributed to Dr. Suess could easily sum up the 49th Slumberland American Birkebeiner celebration held in Hayward and the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail between Cable and Hayward, Feb. 22-26.
The phrase can apply to the thousands of athletes, ranging from toddlers to octogenarians in events from the children’s race, the BarneBirkie, to the Birke 53km Classic race.
In addition, the week’s events include the elite skier races where there is prize money at stake to the Junior Birke, the BarkieBirkieSkijor (skiing with dogs) and the farcical fun Giant Ski race where participants in all non-elite events are racing for personal satisfaction, a hat, a medal and cookies.
The event would not be possible without the dedication, attention to detail and determination of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation staff, volunteers and expert trail groomers. Credit needs to be given to the Hayward, Seeley and Cable communities and businesses and Bayfield and Sawyer Counties for opening their facilities to the world.
In 2020, there were concerns and rumors that the Birkie wouldn’t be held in 2021, because of the pandemic. The Birkie board of directors and its executives, led by Executive Director Ben Popp and staff, confronted the predicament by engaging governmental entities, health care consultants, sponsors and most of all the participants and athletes in detail filled meetings.
The 2021 Slumberland American Birkebeiner was held both live and virtually. The live event gave birth to what is now the Wednesday events, the Open Track Birkie (Skate and Classic) Korte (Skate and Classic), and the Prince Haakon.
The Wednesday morning starts were under a brilliant “blue-bird” sky. The wind was not a factor at the start but as predicted created adverse conditions for skiers crossing Lake Hayward by mid-afternoon.
The atmosphere on the course was collegial and celebratory. Even though the crowds were a fraction of what normally are present on Main Street for the finishes on Friday for the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon and Saturday’s Birkie, those present were joyful and loud as one crowned the International Bridge, over Highway 63, and proceeds up the final 400 yards to the finish.
The winter storm and blizzard arrived on schedule late Wednesday night and continued to blow into Thursday afternoon. Hardy participants engaged in the BarneBirkie Youth Ski Tour, the Junior Birkie and the Giant Ski on Main Street.
The International Bridge was erected over Highway 63, during a six-hour process on Monday Feb. 20. The snow was laid down from Lake Hayward and up Railroad Street, then over the bridge to a block west of the bridge. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. the remaining snow was brought in and packed to approximately 12 inches deep. Main Street is the main stage for the events of the week.
Friday morning was a cold morning with a moderate wind. The groomers had worked non-stop on Thursday through the night to make sure the trail was “world class.” The Kortelopet Classic and Skate began a series of 16 waves with 5 minute intervals at 10:15 a.m, with the last wave departing at 11:25 a.m.
Saturday was the running of the Slumberland American Birkiebeiner, with the elite women leaving their gate at 8:30 a.m. The elite men’s skate left at 8:50. 5,644 racers left the Birkie start area between 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.in 19 waves, 5 minutes apart.
The men’s race was won by Coloradan David Norris who passed the women’s field and finished 2½ minutes ahead of Gerard Agnellet of France. The women’s race was won by Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis.
To many the Birkie is a year’s goal, that involves some sort of training with the last weekend in February in the back of one’s mind. It is not just the athletic challenges, but the friendships, that in some cases are decades long.
The phase “Birkie Fever” is commonly used, but it should be substituted for “Birkie Spirit” after witnessing the ParaBirkie or seeing a 6 year old finishing the BarneBirkie as if her life depended on it.
It is seeing a friend carrying the ashes of a dead friend, with the urn wrapped in the deceased friends bib ski down Main Street. It is the volunteers at the aid stations making sure the skiers receive their drink, even though the volunteers fingers are wet and cold from handling the cups. It is the volunteer who sees a distressed and injured skier and drives the skier into Hayward for care.
At the end of the day, we smile because it happened.
Results
Open Track Birkie Skate, 50km: Schneider, Warren 4:51:52
Open Track Korte Skate, 30km: Weber, Tom 2:03:20; Woodley, Craig 2:14:14; Quick, Amelia 2:23:30; Gorham, Willie 3:20:37
Open Track Korte Classic 30km: Gherty, Mark 3:21:06
Kortelopet Skate 30km: Keller, Jack 1:39:56; Brine, Nathan 1:54:01; Hedin, Greg 2:00:06; Keller, Ryan 2:04:01; Lund, Mackenzie 2:07:09; Nilsen, Scott 2:20:44; Packard, Mark 2:28:13; Bertilsson, Martin 2:29:19; Albares, Luke 2:29:33; LeMay, Kimberly 2:43:44; Hommes, Michael 2:46:46; Grover, Darren 2:49:14; Everson, Scott 3:23:38; Omernik, Allen 4:08:59
Kortelopet Classic 30km: Abrahamson, Mark 2:11:50; Halama, Mike 2:21:33; Alberg, Kati 2:26:10; Zeuli, Tom 2:47:00; Fischer, Brian 2:50:23; Lowery, Joseph 2:59:33; Gornick, Ronald 3:00:30; Owens, Luke 3:02:19; Pint, Tina 3:02:21; Fischer, Kristin 3:04:38; Alberg, Danni 3:23:24
Prince Haakon 15km: Pennycook, TJ 58:21; Mitchell, Adeline 1:37:14; Steward, Dave 1:41:47; Bell, Lucia 1:46:42; Schmidt, Dolf 1:52:20; Belisle, Colette 2:09:24; Steward, Brenda 2:35:11; Berg, Laurence 3:18:21
Birkebeiner Skate 50km: Moser, Robert 3:39:43.52; Anderson, Jason 3:44:15.04; Mitchell, Brent 3:48:15.05; Zeuli, Brian 3:50:33.58; Sankey, Eli 3:51:29.01; Pilney, Mark 4:11:41.57; Mitchell, Rubyann 4:17:04.65; Poling, Jerad 4:26:03.64; Branson, Bob 4:30:12.66; Felland, Pete 4:30:55.95; Rabe, Russ 4:33:56.23; Zeuli, Aaron 4:35:20.23; Lehman, Paul 4:43:50.54; Field, Tom 4:53:11.07; Schneider, Tobias 5:04:45.36; Schneider, Nicholas 5:17:16.80; Sandom, Einar 7:37:11.04
Birkebeiner Classic 53km: Lundberg, Brock 3:27:46; Elliott, Todd 4:42:33; Osterberg, Joe 5:53:45
