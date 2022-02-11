Hudson’s Steve Sollom has been named the 2021 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Asociation Division 1 Boys Coach of the Year after guiding the Raiders to a state runner-up finish last fall.
The WSCA announced on Wednesday their Coach of the Year honorees in each of the state’s four high school divisions with Sollom earning the award for Division 1. The other honorees were Chris Mitchell of Oregon in Division 2, Kyle Konkol of Shorewood in Division 2 and Dan Openeer of Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran in Division 4.
Sollom led the Raiders to a 17-3-2 record and their second straight WIAA State Tournament appearance and 11th overall. Their 1-0 victory over Verona in the state semifinals was the first state tournament win in program history before they lost to defending state champion Marquette 1-0 in the state title game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Hudson was the only team that was not one of the top two seeds to advance to the state title game in any of the four divisions. With the second-place finish the Raiders received the silver ball, the first state tournament trophy earned in the history of the Hudson boys’ program.
Just five months earlier Sollom guided the Hudson girls’ team to a state runner-up finish. It was also the first state tournament trophy earned in the history of the Raider girls’ program.
