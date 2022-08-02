For players in the Hudson Booster Challenger League, playing at First National Bank of River Falls Field the last three Sundays has been like playing in the major leagues.
“It’s great,” Hudson Booster president Dave O’Brien said. “It gives them a little bit of the big league experience, under the lights, on the turf. It’s fantastic for Greg Peters and the River Falls Baseball Council to let this happen.”
Peters, president of the RFBC and a member of the over-35 River Falls Groupers amatuer baseball team, said that was one of the reasons the group decided to apply for a grant from the Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation to install turf at the field four years ago.
“Probably to be honest with you, that was one of the reasons we were awarded the grant,” he said. “To open up more opportunities for things like softball and Park and Rec and the little kids. It just opened the park up to everybody, which is awesome.”
This summer the ballpark has hosted everything from five year-olds playing T-Ball to a 72 year-old playing with the Groupers. And for the past three Sunday nights, the Hudson Booster Challenger League has taken the spotlight, complete with lights, music, concessions and Peters on the public address system.
“The ones that are a little bit older, they're strapping it on,” Peters noted. “They're putting the jersey on and the eye black and they’re ready. It’s like their state tournament.”
The Hudson Booster Challenger program offers boys and girls of all ages with special needs the opportunity to participate in a summer baseball program. This year 75 players from across the St. Croix Valley and the East Metro are taking part, with the league divided into three levels based on age and skill level. Most games are played at the North Hudson elementary school field, but for the past three Sundays, each level has had a chance to play at First National Bank of River Falls Field. And they were all excited about it.
“They start talking about it right away in the morning,” Booster parent liaison Chris Murphy said.
Peters said they’ve had as many as 200 fans in the stands for the Challenger League games the past three weeks. And said next year his goal is to have the kids play in front of a packed house.
“Maybe do it right before a Fighting Fish game,” he mused.
He said for now, the kids are just loving every minute they get to spend on the field.
“The teenage group last week, they were dancing to the music and waving to the crowd,” he said. “And there was a girl named Rachel and she came up to me and gave me a hug after the game was over and said it was the best day of her life. How do you respond to that?
“It just brings people together,” he added. “It's tough to explain. But for those kids, it’s like a magic pill of happiness. I don't know how else to describe it.”
