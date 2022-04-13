Quinn Williams

Hudson’s Quinn Williams (22) watches her one-time volley off a cross from the corner get past New Richmond defender Abbie Ritzer and Tiger goalkeeper Paige Turner for the Raiders’ first goal of the season in their 5-1 victory over the Tigers in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night in Hudson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

After playing to a pair of scoreless ties over the weekend at the Middleton Quad, the Hudson girls soccer team opened Big Rivers Conference play with a 5-1 victory over New Richmond Tuesday night in Hudson. It was the BRC debut for the Tigers, who slipped to 1-2 overall.

Hudson girls soccer vs. New Richmond

