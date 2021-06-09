New Richmond’s girls’ soccer team scored the only goal it would need 28 seconds into its WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday night in New Richmond on its way to a 5-0 victory over the Mustangs.
Shelby Pahnke knocked in a pass off the end line from Kialie Malone 28 seconds into the match before Malone converted a pass from Lauren Graham in the fifth minute.
Hattie Harrold threaded a through ball that was run down by Gaby Aune for a goal at the 21:35 mark and Pahnke scored her second goal of the game in the 33rd minute and Pahnke finished off her hat trick in the second half to make the final 5-0.
The third-seeded Tigers will move on to face No. 2 Onalaska in a regional final Saturday, June 12, in Onalaska. Onalaska defeated seventh-seeded La Crosse Central 6-1 Tuesday night. The Tigers and Hilltoppers played to a 2-2 tie earlier this season.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded River Falls needed just 39 minutes to post a 10-0 mercy rule victory over No. 8 Sparta while fourth-seeded Holmen defeated No. 5 Tomah 1-0.
