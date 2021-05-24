Girls Soccer
Somerset vs. New Richmond
The top two teams in the Middle Border Conference square off when conference leading New Richmond takes its 6-0 record into second place Somerset. The Spartans only conference loss was a 4-0 decision to the Tigers May 6 in New Richmond.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, Somerset High School
Track and Field
New Richmond Stan Barr Relays
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 54th running of the Stan Barr Relays returns to New Richmond. The Tigers will host St. Croix Central, Somerset, Amery, Osceola, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and Prescott at the event, which was formerly known as the New Richmond Relays before being renamed in honor of former New Richmond activities director and coach Stan Barr in 2013.
Details: 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, New Richmond High School
Softball
Somerset vs. River Falls
Somerset started the week with a record of 10-2 overall and will host River Falls (3-8) in a clash of MIddle Border Conference and Big Rivers Conference teams.
Details: 5 p.m., Friday, May 28, Somerset’s Larry Forest Park
