Three games to watch

Girls Soccer

Somerset vs. New Richmond

The top two teams in the Middle Border Conference square off when conference leading New Richmond takes its 6-0 record into second place Somerset. The Spartans only conference loss was a 4-0 decision to the Tigers May 6 in New Richmond.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, Somerset High School

Track and Field

New Richmond Stan Barr Relays

After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 54th running of the Stan Barr Relays returns to New Richmond. The Tigers will host St. Croix Central, Somerset, Amery, Osceola, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and Prescott at the event, which was formerly known as the New Richmond Relays before being renamed in honor of former New Richmond activities director and coach Stan Barr in 2013.

Details: 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, New Richmond High School

Softball

Somerset vs. River Falls

Somerset started the week with a record of 10-2 overall and will host River Falls (3-8) in a clash of MIddle Border Conference and Big Rivers Conference teams.

Details: 5 p.m., Friday, May 28, Somerset’s Larry Forest Park

