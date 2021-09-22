Hudson sophomore Haley Loewe ran away with the girls’ race to highlight a pair of second place team finishes for the Raiders Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Hudson Cross Country Invitational.
The Raider girls finished just one point behind Mahtomedi for the girls’ team title while the boys placed second behind St. Thomas Academy. New Richmond’s boys were third in the eight-team field while the Tiger girls finished fourth.
Loewe crushed the field in the girls’ race with a winning time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds. Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason was a distant second in 20:39.1.
Rebecca Belany placed fifth overall in 21:17.9 and Ryleigh White was ninth in 21:52.1 while Ella Carstensen was 10th in 22:04.5 to give Hudson four of the top ten girls’ times. Manon Field added a 13th place time of 22:50.7 to give the Raiders a team score of 38, one point behind Mahtomedi. Chippewa Falls was third with 78 while New Richmond was fourth with 100.
New Richmond’s girls were led by Anna Fitzgerald with an eighth place time of 21:48.4. Katelynn Doehrmann finished 12th in 22:33.2 and Lizzy Perry was 14th in 22:58.9while Kaisa Engstrom placed 22nd in 24:09.1 and Serena Ampelas was 44th in 27:42.3.
In the boys’ competition, Henry Czypruna led HUdson with a fifth place time of 17:25.7 and Addisu Haverly was eighth in 18:04. Taggert Ruedebusch finished 13th in 18:20.7 and Ethan Eilertson was 20th in 18:41.2 while Noah Lawrence finished 21st in 18:42.2.
The Tiger boys were led by Jacob Doehrmann in sixth place with a time of 17:49.5. Noah Hughes placed 15th in 18:33 6 and Aidan Johnson was 18th in 18:38.0 while Mason Hughes finished 28th in 18:56.8 and Noah Herron was 33rd in 19:15.2.
St. Thomas Academy took the boys’ team title with 59 points and Hudson was second with 67 while New Richmond was third with 100.
