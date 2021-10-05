Members of the Hudson boys and girls varsity and JV cross country teams show off the hardware they collected at the New Richmond Invitational Saturday, Oct. 2, at Paperjack Elementary School. The varsity girls took first place while the varsity and JV boys both finished second. Pictured are, front row from left, Taggert Ruedebusch, Noah Lawerence, Samuel Gerard, Jager Ruedebusch, Charlie Boomsma, Alex Tostrud, Quincy Burns, Eli Nelson, Ryan Benzer, Sam Olsen, Brock Bjerke, Zachery Waterman, and Nathan Kromrey. Middle row, Ellen Somerville, Ryleigh White, Haley Loewe, Manon Field, Celia Field, Hannah Lundeen, Sophie Czupryna, India Swanson, and Ella Carstensen. Back row, Jenna Timmerman, Addie Deziel, Kate Anderson, Rebecca Belany, Abby Krenz, and Lyla Vlcek. Photo courtesy of Jennifer L. Kapaun