Hudson sophomores Haley Loewe and Rebecca Belany both finished in the top ten in the girls’ race and Hudson had three of the top 14 finishers in the boys race as the Raiders girls’ won the team title and the boys finished as runner-ups at the New Richmond Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Oct. 2, at Paperjack Elementary School
Loewe beat second place Marah Benedict of New Richmond by 33 seconds to win the girls’ race with a time of 17 minutes, 56.8 seconds, while Belany was seventh in 19:50.0. River Falls’ Lilly Jensen also finished in the top ten with a sixth place time of 19:45.0 while St. Croix Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson was ninth in 20:03.6.
Hudson claimed the team title with 65 points and Amery was second with 94 while Rice Lake placed third with 103. The host Tigers were fifth with 141 and River Falls was eighth with 190 while St. Croix Central finished ninth with 204.
Lyla Vlcek boosted Hudson’s winning score with a 12th place time of 20:13.2 and Ryleigh White was 18th in 20:34.7 while Manon Field placed 27th in 20:52.3.
Benedict’s second place time of 18:29.6 for the Tigers was followed by Anna Fitzgerald in 14th place in 20:32.1. Kaelyn Cook finished 39th in 21:24.0 and Payton Waidelich placed 42nd in 21:30.9 while Katelynn Doehrmann was 44th in 21:48.8.
Morgan Prigge was the second Wildcat finisher behind Jensen, in 15th place, with a time of 20:33.0. Rita Hoffman placed 22nd in 20:39.9 and Anna Weyer was 73rd in 23:20.4 while Elise Frisbie was 74th in 23:27.6.
Following Carlson for St. Croix Central were Adeline Swanson in 35th place in 21:18.2, Abby Lamers 50th in 22:02.1, Emmie Collins 54th in 22:13.0 and Anna Sauer 56th in 22:16.8.
Osceola won the boys’ team title with 66 points while Hudson was second with 97. River Falls placed fourth with 129 and New Richmond was eighth in 196 while St. Croix Central finished 12th with 284.
River Falls’ Quin Andrews finished fifth individually with a time of 16:31.3 and New Richmond’s Jacob Doehrmann was sixth in 16:48.9 while Hudson’s Henry Czypruna placed eighth in 16:56.1.
Hudson’s Taggert Ruedebusch contributed a 12th place time of 17:12.0 to the Raiders’ team score and Noah Lawrence was 14th in 17:13.9 while Jager Ruedebusch finished 26th in 17:39.2 and Nic Owens was 37th in 17:57.6.
Lucas Nogle was the second River Falls finisher, in 23rd place, with a time of 17:35.8 and Samuel Shaw was 30th in 17:41.6 while Nathaniel Fosler finished 31st in 17:41.8 and Collin Jalowitz was 40th in 17:59.7.
New Richmond received a 24th place time of 17:37.3 from Mason Hughes while Chase Matuszak was 44th in 18:08.4, Otto Gustafson was 60th in 18:47.0 and Hayden Balduc finished 62nd in 18:50.9
St. Croix Central’s boys were led by Brian Woehrle with an 18th place time of 17:27.7. Maverick Kostrzak was 52nd in 18:18.0 and Adam Madlung finished 66th in 19:10.5 while Hunter Feyereisen placed 70th in 19:24.9 and Max Kusilek was 78th in 19:57.4.
