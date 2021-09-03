New Richmond stole the show at the St. Croix Central Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 2, with both the Tiger boys and girls bringing home the team titles.
The Tiger girls had three of the top six finishers, led by individual champion Marah Benedict, to top the 11-team field with a total of 38 points. Host St. Croix Central was second with 50.
In the boys’ race, Jacob Doehrman finished third to lead the Tigers to a team score of 57 while Glenwood City was a distant second with 103.
Benedict, a freshman, posted a time of 19 minutes, 42.9 seconds, 45 seconds ahead of second place finisher Kaitlyn Carlson of St. Croix Central. Tiger junior Anna Fitzgerald placed fourth in 20:52.9 and sophomore Katelyn Doehrman was sixth in 21:44.8, while sophomore Elizabeth Perry contributed a 13th place time of 22:58.8 and freshman Payton Waidelich rounded out the Tiger team score with a 14th place time of 23:01.3.
Carlson led three Panthers in the top ten with a second place time of 20:26.2. Freshman Abby Lamers finished seventh in 22:12.7 and freshman Adeline Swanson was ninth while sophomore Ellie Smith finished 15th in 23:04.3 and freshman Emmie Collins was 17th in 23:23.3.
Junior Mia Olson was the top finisher for the Somerset girls with a 28th place time of 24:31.8. Freshman Ella Olson was 50th in 25:44.3 while freshman Hannah Morz finished in 26:361, senior Megan Larse in 26:39.3 and sophomore Alissa Simonet in 26:49.2. The Spartans finished 11th as a team with a score of 249.
In the boys’ race, Panther senior Jacob Doehrman and Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen had a battle for second place with Hazen earning the runner-up spot despite both posting times of 17:05. Glenwood City’s JJ Williams was first with a time of 16:58.5.
Tiger freshman Konrad Knutson wasn’t far behind in fifth place in 17:11.6 and senior Aidan Johnson was 12th in 18:29.4 while sophomore Mason Hughes finished 17th in 18:34.9 and senior Noah Hughes was 20th in 18:42.2.
The St. Croix Central boys finished ninth in the team standings, led by junior Brian Woehrle’s 13th place time of 18:29.4. Freshman Maverick Kostrzak was 25th in 19:02.5 while sophomore Max Kusilek added a time of 20:38.1, senior Hunter Feyereisen finished in 21:09.6 and senior Nicholas Withuski finished in 22:15.8.
Somerset finished tenth as a team and was led by senior Landon Wilson with a 35th place time of 19:38.5. Other Spartan finishers included senior Freddie Richert in 21:36, junior Ethan Osborne in 22:09.9, junior Kohen Bonnell in 22:47.8 and junior Connor Grahovac in 24:24.1.
